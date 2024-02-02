DATE ISSUED: Friday 2nd February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd February 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: North to northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Drier air trailing the frontal boundary aids stability, as a high-pressure system builds over the region. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient maintains light winds during this forecast period.
Expect long-period northerly swells over the weekend. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1852
View comments
Hide comments