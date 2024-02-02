DATE ISSUED: Friday 2nd February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 3rd February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 28°C / 82°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: North to northeasterly with a light breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Drier air trailing the frontal boundary aids stability, as a high-pressure system builds over the region. Meanwhile, a loose pressure gradient maintains light winds during this forecast period.

Expect long-period northerly swells over the weekend. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig