DATE ISSUED: Monday, 05 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 06 February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: South-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of moisture, instability, and warm southerly winds may cause a few isolated showers across the local area. A further increase in moisture and instability will increase wind speeds and the potential for more showers towards the end of the forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next 24 or so hours, before deteriorating by mid-week. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Cloudy and breezy with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Breezy, Isol. Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Breezy, Isolated Showers Cloudy, Breezy, Widespread Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 23°C / 73°F 22°C / 72°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:44 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:09 PM 06:10 PM













Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1853