DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 06 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 07 February 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with increasing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southerly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 13 to 20 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Increasing moisture and instability associated with an approaching cold front will cause unsettled weather, such as cloudy skies, isolated showers, and elevated winds and seas.

Hazardous sea conditions also associated with this frontal boundary will affect regional waters through the remainder of the week. The combination of wind-driven seas from the south and long-period northerly swells may cause beach erosion. As such, small-craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extreme caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Cloudy and breezy with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hazy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Cloudy, Breezy, Widespread Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 22°C / 72°F 22°C / 72°F SUNRISE 06:44 AM 06:43 AM 06:43 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:10 PM 06:10 PM









Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1854