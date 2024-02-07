DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 7th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 8th February 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Cloudy to overcast with isolated showers and likely thunderstorms.

This evening through Thursday midday: Overcast with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: Southerly with a gentle to moderate to fresh breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A frontal boundary is affecting the region. Expect cloudy skies, widespread showers, and thunderstorms; showery activity would favor the evening period and continue into Thursday. Showers may be heavy and intermittent consequently, residents and visitors to flood prone areas should be vigilant.

Hazardous sea conditions will continue through the next several days. Persons with marine interests are advised to exercise caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1855