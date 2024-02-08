DATE ISSUED: Thursday 8th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 9th February 2024

…A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM TODAY…

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through evening: Overcast with widespread rain. Isolated thunderstorms are likely.

Tonight: Cloudy to partly cloudy with light rain, becoming settled by dawn.

Friday morning through midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 26°C / 79°F Forecast Low: 22°C / 72°F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:43 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Westerly to northerly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Abundant moisture and instability, associated with a frontal boundary, account for inclement weather this afternoon and evening. However, expect gradual improvement in conditions from this evening, as the frontal boundary exits the region overnight and the atmosphere stabilizes. The FLOOD WATCH remains in effect since additional precipitation will compound existing conditions. Residents and users of flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

Meanwhile, moderate to rough sea conditions will persist over the upcoming days. Consequently, ALL marine users are advised to exercise extreme caution and take necessary precautions to protect life and property.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Cloudy/Overcast,

Widespread Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 26°C / 79°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 22°C / 72°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:43 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:11 PM 06:11 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1856