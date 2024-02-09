DATE ISSUED: Friday, 09 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10 February 2024
…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A drier and more stable air mass is gradually settling over the region as a recent frontal boundary moves further away. Consequently, precipitation will be restricted during this forecast period.
Seas are expected to peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy/Partly Cloudy,Few Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:43 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
06:42 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:11 PM
|
06:11 PM
|
06:12 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1857
