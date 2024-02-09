PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 09 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10 February 2024

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A drier and more stable air mass is gradually settling over the region as a recent frontal boundary moves further away. Consequently, precipitation will be restricted during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough         WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST 

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

 WEATHER

Cloudy/Partly Cloudy,Few Showers

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

23°C / 73°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:43 AM

06:42 AM

06:42 AM

SUNSET

06:11 PM

06:11 PM

06:12 PM

