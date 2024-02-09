DATE ISSUED: Friday, 09 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 10 February 2024

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:11 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:42 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northerly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable air mass is gradually settling over the region as a recent frontal boundary moves further away. Consequently, precipitation will be restricted during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Cloudy/Partly Cloudy,

Few Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:43 AM 06:42 AM 06:42 AM SUNSET 06:11 PM 06:11 PM 06:12 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1857