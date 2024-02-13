DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14th February 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

Today through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions, and gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief isolated showers.

Long-period northerly swells will prevail in the upcoming days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy



HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:41 AM 06:40 AM 06:40 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:13 PM

























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1859