DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14th February 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

 

WEATHER:    

Today through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

Today through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions, and gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief isolated showers.

Long-period northerly swells will prevail in the upcoming days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate         WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Partly CloudyBrief Showers possible

Partly CloudyBrief Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:41 AM

06:40 AM

06:40 AM

SUNSET

06:13 PM

06:13 PM

06:13 PM

