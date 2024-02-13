DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 14th February 2024
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…
WEATHER:
Today through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Wednesday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions, and gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief isolated showers.
Long-period northerly swells will prevail in the upcoming days. Small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy. Brief isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly CloudyBrief Showers possible
|
Partly CloudyBrief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:41 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1859
