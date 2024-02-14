PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 14th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 15th February 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions, and gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief and isolated showers.

Expect slight to moderate seas though, long-period northerly swells will also persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

  

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:40 AM

06:40 AM

06:39 AM

SUNSET

06:13 PM

06:13 PM

06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1860

