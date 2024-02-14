DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 14th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 15th February 2024
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions, and gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief and isolated showers.
Expect slight to moderate seas though, long-period northerly swells will also persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:40 AM
|
06:40 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:13 PM
|
06:14 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1860
