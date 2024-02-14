DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 14th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 15th February 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:40 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions, and gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds traversing the area may produce brief and isolated showers.

Expect slight to moderate seas though, long-period northerly swells will also persist. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:40 AM 06:40 AM 06:39 AM SUNSET 06:13 PM 06:13 PM 06:14 PM









Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1860