PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 15 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16 February 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Mainly fair.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region during this forecast period. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Long-period northerly swells will continue to affect open waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST 

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:40 AM

06:39 AM

06:39 AM

SUNSET

06:13 PM

06:14 PM

06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1861

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY