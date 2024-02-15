DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 15 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 16 February 2024
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Mainly fair.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:13 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will restrict precipitation across the region during this forecast period. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Long-period northerly swells will continue to affect open waters. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:40 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:13 PM
|
06:14 PM
|
06:14 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1861
View comments
Hide comments