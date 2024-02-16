PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday 16TH February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17TH February 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a light shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.

Long-period northerly swells will continue affecting open waters during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis 1

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:39 AM

06:39 AM

06:38 AM

SUNSET

06:14 PM

06:14 PM

06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald

