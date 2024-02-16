DATE ISSUED: Friday 16TH February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17TH February 2024
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a light shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.
Long-period northerly swells will continue affecting open waters during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:39 AM
|
06:39 AM
|
06:38 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:14 PM
|
06:14 PM
|
06:15 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1862
