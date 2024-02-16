DATE ISSUED: Friday 16TH February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 17TH February 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a light shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:14 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:39 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Additionally, a relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation.

Long-period northerly swells will continue affecting open waters during the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:39 AM 06:39 AM 06:38 AM SUNSET 06:14 PM 06:14 PM 06:15 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1862