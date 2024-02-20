DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 20TH February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 21ST February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly with a generally moderate breeze of 8 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system continues to generate gentle winds and limits precipitation. Meanwhile, an increase in moisture results in mild instability and showers during, the evening and overnight period. Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Isol. Showers Partly Cloudy Isol. Showers Partly Cloudy/cloudy Isol. Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:37 AM 06:36 AM SUNSET 06:15 PM 06:16 PM 06:16 PM





























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1864