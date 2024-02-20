DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 20TH February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 21ST February 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly with a generally moderate breeze of 8 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system continues to generate gentle winds and limits precipitation. Meanwhile, an increase in moisture results in mild instability and showers during, the evening and overnight period. Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isol. Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isol. Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/cloudy
Isol. Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:37 AM
|
06:37 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:15 PM
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1864
View comments
Hide comments