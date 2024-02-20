PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 20TH February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 21ST February 2024

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:15 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:37 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to Easterly with a generally moderate breeze of 8 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system continues to generate gentle winds and limits precipitation. Meanwhile, an increase in moisture results in mild instability and showers during, the evening and overnight period. Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

 thumbnail SatSingle vis 1

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Isol. Showers

Partly Cloudy

Isol. Showers

Partly Cloudy/cloudy

Isol. Showers

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:37 AM

06:37 AM

06:36 AM

SUNSET

06:15 PM

06:16 PM

06:16 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1864

