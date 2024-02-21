PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 21st February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd February 2024

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon and tonight: East southeasterly to southerly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

Thursday morning: South southwesterly to northwesterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis 2

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

23°C / 73°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:37 AM

06:36 AM

06:35 AM

SUNSET

06:16 PM

06:16 PM

06:17 PM

