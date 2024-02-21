VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd February 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon and tonight: East southeasterly to southerly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
Thursday morning: South southwesterly to northwesterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:37 AM
|
06:36 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:16 PM
|
06:16 PM
|
06:17 PM
