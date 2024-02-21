DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 21 st February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 22nd February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:36 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon and tonight: East southeasterly to southerly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

Thursday morning: South southwesterly to northwesterly with a light breeze of 04 to 07 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a weak trough will cause cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:37 AM 06:36 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:16 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald