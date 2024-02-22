PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 22nd February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd February 2024

WEATHER:    

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.  

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: West northwesterly to northerly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Moisture and instability associated with a trough will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate    WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert

  

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

29°C / 84°F

LOW TEMP

23°C / 73°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:36 AM

06:35 AM

06:35 AM

SUNSET

06:16 PM

06:17 PM

06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1865

