DATE ISSUED: Thursday 22nd February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd February 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: West northwesterly to northerly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with a trough will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
29°C / 84°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
23°C / 73°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:36 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
06:35 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:16 PM
|
06:17 PM
|
06:17 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1865
View comments
Hide comments