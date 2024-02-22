DATE ISSUED: Thursday 22nd February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Tonight through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: West northwesterly to northerly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a trough will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly gentle winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:36 AM 06:35 AM 06:35 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:17 PM 06:17 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1865