DATE ISSUED: Friday, 23 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 24 February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:17 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:35 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere will remain stable today with limited shower activity and light winds. However, increasing patches of moisture moving into the local region will produce cloudy periods and isolated showers, towards the end of the forecast period.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Slightly Hazy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Hazy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F SUNRISE 06:35 AM 06:35 AM 06:34 AM SUNSET 06:17 PM 06:17 PM 06:17 PM





















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1866