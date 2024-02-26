PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday 26th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2024

…PLUME OF SAHARAN DUST PERSISTS…

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Hazy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

Today through Tuesday midday: East to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

A plume of Saharan dust is affecting the region. This will persist throughout the upcoming days, though in varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, an approaching frontal boundary brings cloudiness and isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.

Slight to moderate seas persist.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Brief showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy

Sl. HazyIsolated showers

Partly Cloudy

HazyBrief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy

Sl. HazyBrief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:33 AM

06:33 AM

06:32 AM

SUNSET

06:18 PM

06:18 PM

06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1867

