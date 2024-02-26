DATE ISSUED: Monday 26th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th February 2024

…PLUME OF SAHARAN DUST PERSISTS…

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Hazy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:33 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Tuesday midday: East to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph; becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A plume of Saharan dust is affecting the region. This will persist throughout the upcoming days, though in varying concentrations. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, an approaching frontal boundary brings cloudiness and isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.

Slight to moderate seas persist.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet





SPECIAL FEATURE: None.





OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy. Brief showers are possible.





FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy

Isolated showers Partly Cloudy Hazy

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy Sl. Hazy

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:33 AM 06:32 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:18 PM





















