DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 27 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 28 February 2024

…SAHARAN DUST REMAINS ACROSS THE REGION…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy and hazy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:32 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a frontal system will cause isolated showers during this forecast period. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect the region during the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue to take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Sl. Hazy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:33 AM 06:32 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:18 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1868