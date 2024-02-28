DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 28th February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 29th February 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and a few brief showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture and instability will cause a few isolated showers across the region. Additionally, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly gentle winds.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Light Haze, Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 29°C / 84°F 29°C / 84°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 23°C / 73°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:32 AM 06:31 AM 06:31 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:18 PM 06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1869