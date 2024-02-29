DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 29 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 1 March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally fair weather conditions will prevail across the local region. However, patches of clouds moving in the northeasterly wind flow may produce brief showers at times.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:31 AM 06:31 AM 06:30 AM SUNSET 06:18 PM 06:19 PM 06:19 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-20