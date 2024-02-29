PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 29 February 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 1 March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:18 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:31 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly light to moderate breeze of 6 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Generally fair weather conditions will prevail across the local region. However, patches of clouds moving in the northeasterly wind flow may produce brief showers at times.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,Brief Showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:31 AM

06:31 AM

06:30 AM

SUNSET

06:18 PM

06:19 PM

06:19 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-20

