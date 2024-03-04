DATE ISSUED: Monday, 4 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5 March 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,

Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:29 AM 06:28 AM 06:27 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1870