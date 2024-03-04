DATE ISSUED: Monday, 4 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5 March 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds.
Seas are expected to peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:29 AM
|
06:28 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1870
