DATE ISSUED: Monday, 4 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 5 March 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:28 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A relatively stable atmosphere and low moisture levels will restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Additionally, the Atlantic high-pressure system will generate gentle to moderate winds.

Seas are expected to peak near 8 feet during the next few days. Small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy,Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:29 AM

06:28 AM

06:27 AM

SUNSET

06:20 PM

06:20 PM

06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1870

