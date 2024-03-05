DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 5th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06TH…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation.
Seas are expected to gradually subside tonight. However, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:28 AM
|
06:27 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
