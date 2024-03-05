DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 5th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06TH…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation.

Seas are expected to gradually subside tonight. However, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:28 AM 06:27 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1871