PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 5th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 6th March 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 06TH

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:27 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A weakened Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain light to gentle winds across the region. Meanwhile, a relatively stable atmosphere with low moisture levels will continue to restrict precipitation.

Seas are expected to gradually subside tonight. However, small-craft operators and swimmers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST 

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy,Isolated Showers Possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:28 AM

06:27 AM

06:26 AM

SUNSET

06:20 PM

06:20 PM

06:20 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1871

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY