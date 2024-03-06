PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 6 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 7 March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds moving across the region may cause brief showers periodically.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:27 AM

06:26 AM

06:26 AM

SUNSET

06:20 PM

06:20 PM

06:21 PM

Y

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1872

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY