DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 6 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 7 March 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds moving across the region may cause brief showers periodically.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:27 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:20 PM
|
06:21 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1872
