DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 6 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 7 March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, patches of low-level clouds moving across the region may cause brief showers periodically.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:27 AM 06:26 AM 06:26 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:20 PM 06:21 PM

































Y

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1872