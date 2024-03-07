DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 7 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 8 March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The distance of the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture associated with low-level clouds moving across the region may cause a brief passing shower.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:26 AM 06:25 AM SUNSET 06:20 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1873