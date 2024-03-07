PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 7 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 8 March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F              

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The distance of the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture associated with low-level clouds moving across the region may cause a brief passing shower.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions over the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      

WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

HIGH TEMP

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

06:26 AM

06:26 AM

06:25 AM

SUNSET

06:20 PM

06:21 PM

06:21 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1873

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY