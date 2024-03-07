DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 7 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 8 March 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F
Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:20 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The distance of the Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain mostly gentle winds during this forecast period. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture associated with low-level clouds moving across the region may cause a brief passing shower.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions over the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:26 AM
|
06:26 AM
|
06:25 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:20 PM
|
06:21 PM
|
06:21 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1873
View comments
Hide comments