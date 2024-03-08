DATE ISSUED: Friday 8th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 9th March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely, favoring the night period.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:21 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:26 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph. Winds may become lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain generally stable conditions and gentle winds during this forecast period. Cloud patches traversing the region may cause brief isolated showers.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions over the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Likely Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F SUNRISE 06:26 AM 06:25 AM 06:24 AM SUNSET 06:21 PM 06:21 PM 06:21 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1874