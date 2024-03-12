DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 12 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13 March 2024

… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A generally dry and stable atmosphere will prevail across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle breeze.

Seas will remain slight to moderate today however, long period northerly swells will affect local waters. Consequently, a High Surf Advisory has been issued. Persons with marine interests should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy



Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:23 AM 06:22 AM 06:21 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-21