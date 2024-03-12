DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 12 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13 March 2024
… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A generally dry and stable atmosphere will prevail across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle breeze.
Seas will remain slight to moderate today however, long period northerly swells will affect local waters. Consequently, a High Surf Advisory has been issued. Persons with marine interests should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:23 AM
|
06:22 AM
|
06:21 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-21
