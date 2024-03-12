PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 12 March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 13 March 2024

… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

 

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:22 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly to east northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A generally dry and stable atmosphere will prevail across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle breeze.

Seas will remain slight to moderate today however, long period northerly swells will affect local waters. Consequently, a High Surf Advisory has been issued. Persons with marine interests should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Shower possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

06:23 AM

06:22 AM

06:21 AM

SUNSET

06:22 PM

06:22 PM

06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thepublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-21

