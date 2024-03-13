DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 13th March 2024 @ 11:50 LST (15:50 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 14th March 2024

… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 06:00AM THURSDAY 14TH MARCH 2024…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge continues to generate a light to gentle breeze across the region. Meanwhile, a generally dry and stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation.

Expect moderate seas for the next 24 hours; rougher conditions are likely in open waters. Long period northerly swells are affecting local waters. Persons with marine interests should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible and would be brief.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible



Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:22 AM 06:21 AM 06:20 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM



































