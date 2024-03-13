DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 13th March 2024 @ 11:50 LST (15:50 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 14th March 2024
… A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 06:00AM THURSDAY 14TH MARCH 2024…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:21 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge continues to generate a light to gentle breeze across the region. Meanwhile, a generally dry and stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation.
Expect moderate seas for the next 24 hours; rougher conditions are likely in open waters. Long period northerly swells are affecting local waters. Persons with marine interests should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible and would be brief.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:22 AM
|
06:21 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
