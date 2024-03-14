PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 14th March 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 15th March 2024

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge continues to limit precipitation, while maintaining a gentle easterly wind across the region. Isolated showers could be triggered by incoming patches of low-level moisture.

The gradual improvement in sea conditions persists. Expect slight to moderate seas throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible and would be brief.

FORECASTER: Craig

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Brief showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Fair/Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:21 AM

06:20 AM

06:19 AM

SUNSET

06:22 PM

06:22 PM

06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1877

