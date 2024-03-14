DATE ISSUED: Thursday 14th March 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 15th March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge continues to limit precipitation, while maintaining a gentle easterly wind across the region. Isolated showers could be triggered by incoming patches of low-level moisture.

The gradual improvement in sea conditions persists. Expect slight to moderate seas throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible and would be brief.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:21 AM 06:20 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:22 PM 06:23 PM





















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1877