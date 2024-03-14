DATE ISSUED: Thursday 14th March 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 15th March 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:20 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure ridge continues to limit precipitation, while maintaining a gentle easterly wind across the region. Isolated showers could be triggered by incoming patches of low-level moisture.
The gradual improvement in sea conditions persists. Expect slight to moderate seas throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible and would be brief.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Brief showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:21 AM
|
06:20 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:22 PM
|
06:23 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1877
