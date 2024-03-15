DATE ISSUED: Friday 15th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 16th March 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle to moderate breeze of 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Gradual improvement in conditions will continue as the atmosphere loses moisture. Meanwhile, the high-pressure ridge maintains gentle winds.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:20 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
06:19 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:22 PM
|
06:23 PM
|
06:23 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1878
View comments
Hide comments