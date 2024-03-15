DATE ISSUED: Friday 15th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 16th March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle to moderate breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Gradual improvement in conditions will continue as the atmosphere loses moisture. Meanwhile, the high-pressure ridge maintains gentle winds.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Isolated showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:20 AM 06:19 AM 06:19 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:23 PM 06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1878