DATE ISSUED: Friday 15th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 16th March 2024

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:19 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

Today through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle to moderate breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Gradual improvement in conditions will continue as the atmosphere loses moisture. Meanwhile, the high-pressure ridge maintains gentle winds.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy

Isolated showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Isolated showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:20 AM

06:19 AM

06:19 AM

SUNSET

06:22 PM

06:23 PM

06:23 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1878

