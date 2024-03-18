PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th March 2024

 

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This Afternoon, through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system maintains a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Meanwhile, shallow pockets of moisture moving with these easterly winds may trigger brief isolated showers over the local area.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions in the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Isolated showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Isolated showers possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:18 AM

06:17 AM

06:16 AM

SUNSET

06:23 PM

06:23 PM

06:24 PM
 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1879

