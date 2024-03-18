DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th March 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon, through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system maintains a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Meanwhile, shallow pockets of moisture moving with these easterly winds may trigger brief isolated showers over the local area.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions in the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:18 AM 06:17 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:23 PM 06:24 PM

















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1879