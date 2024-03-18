DATE ISSUED: Monday 18th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 19th March 2024
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon, through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system maintains a gentle to moderate wind flow across the region. Meanwhile, shallow pockets of moisture moving with these easterly winds may trigger brief isolated showers over the local area.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions in the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:18 AM
|
06:17 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:23 PM
|
06:23 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1879
