DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 19th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 20th March 2024

 

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature influencing the weather pattern across the region. A gentle easterly wind flow is expected with no significant rainfall activity.  

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

 

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Passing shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Fair/Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:17 AM

06:16 AM

06:15 AM

SUNSET

06:23 PM

06:24 PM

06:24 PM

