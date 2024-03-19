DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 19th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 20th March 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature influencing the weather pattern across the region. A gentle easterly wind flow is expected with no significant rainfall activity.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Passing shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:17 AM 06:16 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM









Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1880