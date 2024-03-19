DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 19th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 20th March 2024
WEATHER:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature influencing the weather pattern across the region. A gentle easterly wind flow is expected with no significant rainfall activity.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Passing shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:17 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:23 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
