DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 20th March 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 21st March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions and gentle winds across the region.

Expect slight sea conditions over the next 48 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Fair/Partly Cloudy Isolated shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Isolated shower possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:16 AM 06:15 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM









Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1881