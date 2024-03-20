DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 20th March 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 21st March 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions and gentle winds across the region.
Expect slight sea conditions over the next 48 hours.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
Isolated shower possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Isolated shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:16 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
06:15 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
