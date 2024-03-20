PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 20th March 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 21st March 2024

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high-pressure system maintains stable conditions and gentle winds across the region.

Expect slight sea conditions over the next 48 hours.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight          WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Isolated shower possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Isolated shower possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:16 AM

06:15 AM

06:15 AM

SUNSET

06:24 PM

06:24 PM

06:24 PM

