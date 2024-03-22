DATE ISSUED: Friday 22nd March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture may trigger isolated showers across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated showers possible Partly Cloudy brief shower possible Partly Cloudy, brief shower possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:14 AM 06:14 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:24 PM 06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1882