PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday 22nd March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd March 2024

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Available moisture may trigger isolated showers across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Isolated showers possible

Partly Cloudy

brief shower possible

Partly Cloudy,

brief shower possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:15 AM

06:14 AM

06:14 AM

SUNSET

06:24 PM

06:24 PM

06:24 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1882

