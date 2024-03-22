DATE ISSUED: Friday 22nd March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd March 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:14 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 07 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Available moisture may trigger isolated showers across the region. The Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to generate light to moderate winds.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the forecast period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy
brief shower possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
brief shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:15 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
06:14 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
|
06:24 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1882
View comments
Hide comments