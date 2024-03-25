DATE ISSUED: Monday 25th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 26th March 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching frontal boundary will increase the potential for showers across the area during this forecast period.

Slight to moderate sea conditions will persist throughout the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:11 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

























Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1883