PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 26th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL:  Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

Today through Wednesday midday: West to northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

The atmosphere is stabilizing as a high-pressure ridge builds and drier air enters the region, as the frontal boundary departs the region. Expect cloudy conditions and lingering showers to disperse by evening.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Scattered Showers

Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:11 AM

06:10 AM

06:10 AM

SUNSET

06:25 PM

06:25 PM

06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1884

