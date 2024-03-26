DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 26th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 27th March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Tonight, through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday midday: West to northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere is stabilizing as a high-pressure ridge builds and drier air enters the region, as the frontal boundary departs the region. Expect cloudy conditions and lingering showers to disperse by evening.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions during this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:11 AM 06:10 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1884