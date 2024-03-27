DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 27th March 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 28th March 2024

… SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: Northerly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere is stabilizing as the high-pressure ridge builds, drier air enters the region, and the frontal boundary slowly departs. Meanwhile, cloud patches traversing the area may produce showers primarily during the afternoon period.

A frontal boundary north of the region is generating long period northerly swells and occasionally rough seas across the area. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Isolated showers Fair/Partly Cloudy Brief Shower Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:10 AM 06:10 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1885