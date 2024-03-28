PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 DATE ISSUED: Thursday 28th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 29th March 2024

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: Westerly to northwesterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation across the region. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle wind flow.

Seas are subsiding, however, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate   WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

Brief Shower Possible

Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:10 AM

06:09 AM

06:08 AM

SUNSET

06:25 PM

06:25 PM

06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1886

