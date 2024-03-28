VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 29th March 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy
Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Westerly to northwesterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation across the region. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle wind flow.
Seas are subsiding, however, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy
Brief Shower Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
30°C / 86°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:10 AM
|
06:09 AM
|
06:08 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:25 PM
|
06:25 PM
|
06:26 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1886
