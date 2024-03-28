DATE ISSUED: Thursday 28 th March 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 29th March 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:25 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:09 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Westerly to northwesterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A stable atmosphere with low moisture content will restrict precipitation across the region. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain a light to gentle wind flow.

Seas are subsiding, however, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Brief Shower Possible Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 30°C / 86°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:10 AM 06:09 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 06:25 PM 06:25 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1886