DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 2nd April 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (06:00 LST) 3rd April 2024

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a moderate breeze during this forecast period. Shallow cloud patches, traversing the region, would produce showers. Expect slight to moderate sea conditions in the upcoming period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

 Partly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Possible

Fair / Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:06 AM

06:05 AM

06:04 AM

SUNSET

06:26 PM

06:27 PM

06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1887

