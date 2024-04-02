DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 2nd April 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (06:00 LST) 3rd April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a moderate breeze during this forecast period. Shallow cloud patches, traversing the region, would produce showers. Expect slight to moderate sea conditions in the upcoming period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Possible Fair / Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:05 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 06:26 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1887