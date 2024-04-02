DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 2nd April 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (06:00 LST) 3rd April 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are likely.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:26 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a moderate breeze during this forecast period. Shallow cloud patches, traversing the region, would produce showers. Expect slight to moderate sea conditions in the upcoming period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Fair / Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:06 AM
|
06:05 AM
|
06:04 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:26 PM
|
06:27 PM
|
06:27 PM
