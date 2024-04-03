PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 3rd April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 4th April 2024

 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a stable atmosphere and gentle to moderate winds across the northeastern Caribbean. Expect mostly fair skies during this forecast period.   

Long period northerly swells will affect local waters during the next several days. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.  

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

WEATHER

 Fair/Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy/ isolated showers possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

06:05 AM

06:04 AM

06:03 AM

SUNSET

06:27 PM

06:27 PM

06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1888

