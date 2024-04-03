DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 3rd April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 4th April 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dominant Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a stable atmosphere and gentle to moderate winds across the northeastern Caribbean. Expect mostly fair skies during this forecast period.

Long period northerly swells will affect local waters during the next several days. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy/ isolated showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:04 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1888