DATE ISSUED: Thursday 04th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 05th April 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain gentle to moderate winds and a stable atmosphere across the region. However, an increase in available moisture may cause a few brief showers during the latter part of this forecast period.

Long period northerly swells will continue affecting local waters over the upcoming days. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Fair / Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Isolated showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:03 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1889