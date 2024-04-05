DATE ISSUED: Friday 5th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 6th April 2024

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Mostly fair.

This evening through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today, through Saturday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain a light to gentle southeasterly wind pattern across the region. A gradual increase in available moisture could result in a few showers across the local area.

Long period northerly swells will continue to affect local waters throughout the weekend. Small craft operators and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair / Partly Cloudy Fair / Partly Cloudy Isolated showers Partly Cloudy Isolated showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1890