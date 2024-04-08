DATE ISSUED: Monday 8th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 9th April 2024
…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED…
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon and evening: Southeasterly with a light breeze of 3 to 6 mph becoming variable or calm at times.
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: East to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 – 12 mph
SYNOPSIS:
An approaching frontal boundary will increase moisture and the possibility for showers across the local area. Additionally, light winds will be maintained during the forecast period.
The HIGH SURF ADVISORY is discontinued. Expect slight to moderate seas.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated showers
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C /88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79`°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:01 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1891
View comments
Hide comments