DATE ISSUED: Monday 8th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 9th April 2024

…THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS DISCONTINUED…

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon and evening: Southeasterly with a light breeze of 3 to 6 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: East to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 – 12 mph

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching frontal boundary will increase moisture and the possibility for showers across the local area. Additionally, light winds will be maintained during the forecast period.

The HIGH SURF ADVISORY is discontinued. Expect slight to moderate seas.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated showers Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C /88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79`°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:00 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1891