PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 9th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th April 2024

 

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: North northeasterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Moisture associated with a weak frontal boundary may cause isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate during this forecast period and peak near 8 feet tomorrow, due to long period northerly swells. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough       WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Isolated showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Isolated showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C /88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79`°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

06:00 AM

05:59 AM

05:59 AM

SUNSET

06:28 PM

06:28 PM

06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1892

