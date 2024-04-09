DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 9th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 10th April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: North northeasterly to northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a weak frontal boundary may cause isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain mostly moderate winds.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate during this forecast period and peak near 8 feet tomorrow, due to long period northerly swells. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated showers Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C /88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79`°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:28 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1892