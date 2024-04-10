PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 10th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 11th April 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM THURSDAY,

11TH APRIL 2024…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain moderate winds and relatively stable conditions during this forecast period. Lingering moisture from a recent frontal boundary may cause isolated showers across the local area.

The combination of long period northerly swells and moderate winds will cause seas to peak near 9 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Isolated showers possible Partly Cloudy Isolated showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy HIGH TEMP 31°C /88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79`°F 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:28 PM 06:29 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1893