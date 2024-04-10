DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 10th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 11th April 2024
…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM THURSDAY,
11TH APRIL 2024…
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a moderate breeze of 13 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain moderate winds and relatively stable conditions during this forecast period. Lingering moisture from a recent frontal boundary may cause isolated showers across the local area.
The combination of long period northerly swells and moderate winds will cause seas to peak near 9 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C /88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79`°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:59 AM
|
05:59 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:29 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1893
View comments
Hide comments