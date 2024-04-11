DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 11 April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 12 April 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 15 to 22 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture across the local region will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers. Additionally, a tight surface pressure gradient will maintain high winds through the next few days.

Rough seas, up to 10 feet, are also expected through the next few days. Interests along the coast, such as small craft-operators and swimmers, should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:58 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:29 PM 06:29 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1894