DATE ISSUED: Friday, 12th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 13th April 2024

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 AM SATURDAY, APRIL 13TH 2024…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 15 to 22 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture will account for cloudy periods and isolated showers across the region. Additionally, a tight surface pressure gradient will continue to generate high winds this afternoon through tonight.

Seas are expected to peak near 10 feet tonight. Interests along the coast, such as small craft-operators and swimmers, are advised to exercise extreme caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 7 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy with passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:57 AM 05:56 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:29 PM 06:29 PM

