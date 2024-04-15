PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th April 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Cloudy to overcast with light rain.

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:55 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A surge of moisture continues to affect the area, maintaining cloudy and rainy conditions this afternoon and evening. Gradual improvement is expected overnight. Meanwhile, winds remain gentle to moderate.

Slight to moderate seas will persist through the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 ft

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy / Cloudy  
Scattered Showers

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated showers

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

29°C / 84°F

30°C / 86°F

30°C / 86°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

25°C / 77°F

24°C / 75°F

SUNRISE

05:56 AM

05:55 AM

05:54 AM

SUNSET

06:29 PM

06:30 PM

06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1896

