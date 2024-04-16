DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 16th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th April 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A surface trough may cause isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.
Slight to moderate seas will persist through the upcoming days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 ft
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
24°C / 75°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:55 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
05:54 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
|
06:30 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1897
