PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 16th April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 17th April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:30 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:54 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 6 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

A surface trough may cause isolated showers across the local area. Meanwhile, the Atlantic high pressure ridge will maintain light to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate seas will persist through the upcoming days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 ft

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis 1

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  
Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy,
Isolated showers possible

Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 75°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

05:55 AM

05:54 AM

05:54 AM

SUNSET

06:30 PM

06:30 PM

06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1897

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY