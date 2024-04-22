DATE ISSUED: Monday 22nd April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23rd April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:31 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:50 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A plume of Saharan dust will reduce visibility and air quality through midweek. Consequently, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions. Patches of moisture drifting across the region may cause brief isolated showers.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Mostly fair and hazy.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST