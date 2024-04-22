Monday, April 22, 2024
Source: The Daily Herald

Contracts signed for DCCG aircraft | THE DAILY HERALD

Flying units WILLEMSTAD--Work done in recent years to conclude new contracts for the flying units of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) has been completed.  ...

Two injured in explosion at apartment in Point Blanche | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab from a video that was circulating of the explosion shows the Fire Department at the scene. POINT BLANCHE--A man and a woman were injured with burns around their bodies when an explosion occurred at their apartment complex...
Host agreement signed for tourism studies conference | THE DAILY HERALD

The signing ceremony WILLEMSTAD--A Host Agreement International Conference Tourism & Leisure Studies 2025 was signed by Common Ground Research Networks, Vice Chancellor of the...
Education institutes in kingdom work together | THE DAILY HERALD

Group photo WILLEMSTAD--Eighteen educational and knowledge institutions from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and the Netherlands will continue, build and intensify their joint efforts...
