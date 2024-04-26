DATE ISSUED: Friday 26th April 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday ​**(12:00 ​LST) 27th April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The high-pressure system continues to dominate. Meanwhile, easterly winds bring pockets of moisture and isolated showers across the region.

Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 ft

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy

Isolated showers Partly Cloudy

Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy / Cloudy Scattered Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:48 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:33 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1902