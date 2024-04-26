PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday 26th April 2024 @ 11:45 LST (15:45 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday ​**(12:00 ​LST) 27th April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy. Isolated showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F               Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

Today through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The high-pressure system continues to dominate. Meanwhile, easterly winds bring pockets of moisture and isolated showers across the region.

Slight to moderate seas will persist throughout the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 ft

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

 

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy
Isolated showers

Partly Cloudy  
 Scattered Showers

Partly Cloudy / Cloudy 

 Scattered Showers

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

30°C / 86°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

25°C / 77°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

05:48 AM

05:48 AM

05:47 AM

SUNSET

06:32 PM

06:33 PM

06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1902

