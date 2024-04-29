DATE ISSUED: Monday, 29 April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30 April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 76°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture associated with a low-level trough will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, gentle to moderate winds will persist throughout the forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 87°F 31°C / 87°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 76°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:46 AM 05:45 AM SUNSET 06:33 PM 06:33 PM 06:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1903