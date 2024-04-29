PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 29 April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 30 April 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F              

Forecast Low: 24°C / 76°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and possible higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS: 

Moisture associated with a low-level trough will account for periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, gentle to moderate winds will persist throughout the forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 7 feet, are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate         

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Connor

 

 

3-DAY FORECAST

thumbnail SatSingle vis

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 87°F

31°C / 87°F

LOW TEMP

24°C / 76°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

05:47 AM

05:46 AM

05:45 AM

SUNSET

06:33 PM

06:33 PM

06:34 PM

 

 

 

 

 
 

