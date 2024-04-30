DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 30 April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 01 May 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Instability and moisture associated with a shear axis will cause cloudiness and showers during this forecast period. Additionally, gentle to moderate winds will persist across the region.
Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
31°C / 88°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
25°C / 77°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
05:45 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:33 PM
|
06:34 PM
|
06:34 PM
