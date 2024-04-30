PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 30 April 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 01 May 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F               Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

Instability and moisture associated with a shear axis will cause cloudiness and showers during this forecast period. Additionally, gentle to moderate winds will persist across the region.

Seas are expected to peak near 7 feet during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

 WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers

HIGH TEMP

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

31°C / 88°F

LOW TEMP

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

25°C / 77°F

SUNRISE

05:46 AM

05:45 AM

05:45 AM

SUNSET

06:33 PM

06:34 PM

06:34 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1904

